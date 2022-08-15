Customer at Winchell's Donut House was thrown across room when RV crashed into building

A Lakewood donut shop patron is expected to survive after an RV drove into the front of the shop while he was seated inside.

It was just before 7 a.m. Monday when the RV came crashing through the front of Winchell's Donuts, off of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

"I was in here and I heard a big noise -- it was like an explosion -- and my heart stopped," said Sam Batikha, the shop owner. "I thought it was gas lines or a bomb or something. When I see what happened, I just pulled my employee and just made sure he's okay."

Investigators say the driver and her dog were the only occupants of the RV, when, for unknown reasons, she missed the turn onto Colfax and plowed straight into Winchell's.

West Metro Fire says a customer was sitting inside at the time and was thrown across the room.

"We had one party within the restaurant that was transported who happened to be sitting in close proximity to the wall that was struck and was transported with non-life threatening injuries," said Capt. Travis Hopwood with West Metro Fire.



The driver of the RV was not so lucky. Hopwood said she was unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was transported with serious injuries. Her dog was unharmed and taken into the care of the Lakewood Animal Shelter.

A restaurant employee came forward later in the morning to report minor injuries.

In total, three people sustained injuries.

Batikha and his family opened the Winchell's location in 1991, and it has become a staple of the neighborhood.

"I have no idea right now, I mean I feel bad for my customer. I am sorry. It was out of my hands. I will try to re-locate or re-open as soon as possible," said Batikha.



By late Monday afternoon, investigators were unable to speak with the driver due to her injuries. They will try to determine a cause and whether if drugs or alcohol played a role.