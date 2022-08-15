Many hurt after RV crashes into Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood

Many were considered hurt after an RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood on Monday morning. In an update, West Metro Fire confirmed the driver of the RV was hurt when it crashed into the business. Another person sitting at a table directly hit by the RV was also hurt. There were others in the RV as well as the business who were considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.

WEST METRO FIRE

According to West Metro Fire, crews were at the doughnut business (6801 W Colfax Avenue) where the RV had crashed into and damaged the business.

In an on-scene interview, Lakewood Police Department said it was around 7 a.m. when the RV was going northbound on Pierce Street when it went to make a left onto Colfax, but the driver of the RV likely lost control and wasn't able to complete that turn and drove right into the east side of the doughnut shop.

Police said there were three other people and a dog in the RV, as well as an undetermined number of people in the business at the time of the crash. Lakewood PD was told by West Metro no one was considered to have serious injuries, but West Metro tweeted the RV driver did get rushed to the hospital

WEST METRO FIRE

Originally, it was being reported by fire rescue two people were hurt in this crash. But a complete update by police and firefighters confirmed multiple people were hurt in this doughnut shop crash. The RV driver was the only one who seemed to be taken to the hospital for what were potentially serious injuries. The dog in the RV was not hurt and was put in the care of Lakewood Animal control.

The person said to be sitting at a table directly hit by the RV was reportedly thrown across the doughnut shop when the RV crashed through it, but he was said to be awake and speaking with firefighters on scene. He was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

City of Lakewood building inspectors also responded and deemed the building uninhabitable.

Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active between 7:30 and 8 a.m.