Wildland fire operations get additional support with mobile retardant base

Wildland fire operations are getting more resources in the West that will help battle fires in Colorado and other states. A mobile retardant base has been set up at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport to support fire operations throughout the West.

Fire retardant drop over the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park CBS

The base will support large airtankers and very large airtankers which currently need to reload at bases in Colorado, South Dakota or Idaho. This will help response times in fighting wildland fires.

The base can hold 20,000 gallons of retardant.

"The Forest Service is committed to suppressing unwanted wildfires that threaten lives, communities, and homes, and we will use all available strategies and tools to suppress the growth of such fires" said Frank Beum, Regional Forester in a statement. "With airtankers being a critical resource in our fire suppression efforts, the Mobile Retardant Base in Casper will aid our strategic response for rapid initial attack, helping to protect life and property while mitigating responder risk."

(Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (Photo by NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)

Additional Information:

The Rocky Mountain Region consists of five states, including Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota. This year, the region will host 749 fire personnel, including firefighters and leadership, 56 Engines, four 10-person Initial Response Handcrews, seven Wildfire Modules, three Type 3 Helicopter Modules, two Type 1 helicopters, one Type 2 helicopter, three Type 3 helicopters, five Interagency Hotshot Crews, and three Complex Incident Management Teams. These resources are part of the larger, more robust USDA Forest Service fire organization comprised of nearly 10,000 firefighters, 44 Airtankers, 200 helicopters and additional Incident Management Teams, all of which can provide support as needed.