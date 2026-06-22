Wildfire smoke will bring hazy skies and poor air quality to parts of Colorado this week

Several rounds of wildfire smoke will move across Colorado this week, bringing hazy skies, reduced visibility and periods of poor air quality.

The thickest smoke is expected across the Western Slope and high country, where smoke may be thick enough to smell at times. Smoke will not be equally thick everywhere, but air quality can change quickly depending on wind direction and how much smoke mixes down to the surface.

Most of the smoke is coming from the Iron Fire in Utah, which has burned more than 21,000 acres. Westerly winds are helping push that smoke into Colorado, especially across western and mountain communities.

For the Front Range and Eastern Plains, the smoke will likely be more variable. Some of the smoke may stay higher in the sky, creating a milky or hazy appearance.

When smoke is thick, strenuous outdoor exercise is not recommended. If you can smell smoke, taste smoke or visibility drops, that is a sign to take it easy outside and spend more time indoors.

The smoke will also bring one visual side effect: more colorful sunrises and sunsets. Smoke particles scatter sunlight, often creating deeper orange and red colors near the horizon.

The bottom line: Colorado will not be locked into thick smoke all week, but several waves are likely. The worst conditions are expected across the Western Slope and high country, with changing air quality elsewhere depending on the wind.