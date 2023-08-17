Watch CBS News
Hazy skies for Front Range, Denver & eastern Colorado Plains from Pacific Northwest wildfire smoke

By Dave Aguilera

Hazy skies over eastern Colorado with smoke from Pacific Northwest wildfires
Hazy skies over eastern Colorado with smoke from Pacific Northwest wildfires 00:37

Skies will be a bit hazy for Thursday over eastern Colorado. 

Despite a weak cold front pushing thru the region you may notice slightly smoky skies across the Denver metro area. 

Wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada will produce airborne smoke that is caught up in northwest flow behind our little Thursday front.

The haze may hang in over the Eastern Plains Thursday and start to break up by Friday morning.

