Wife, daughter identified after Denver's Regis University professor arrested, charged with murder

The wife and daughter of Regis University professor Nicholas Myklebust have been identified. Myklebust was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his wife on Monday morning. He has not been charged with his infant daughter's death.

Myklebust called 911 Monday morning and told police he found his wife, Seorin Kim, 44, bleeding on the ground and their daughter, Lesley Kim, 2 months old, not breathing. Police and fire rescue arrived at the apartment in the 3200 block of North Syracuse Street and the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Myklebust's wife was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Nicholas Myklebust Denver Police Department

According to the office of the medical examiner, Seorin Kim died from blunt force injuries and the manner of death is homicide. The cause and manner of death are pending for Lesley Kim.

Myklebust was interviewed by police, who noticed blood and bruising on Myklebust's knuckles and scratches on his neck. Investigators also say the woman's injuries were "inconsistent" with a fall.

Myklebust appeared in a Denver courtroom on Friday for a hearing on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on a $5 million bond.

He was identified as an associate professor in the English Department at Regis University in Denver.