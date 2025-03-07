"Wicked" star Cynthia Ervio to speak at University of Colorado Boulder's Conference on World Affairs

"Wicked" star and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Ervio is coming to speak at the University of Colorado Boulder this April.

CYNTHIA ERIVO (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images) Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

The Tony Award winner and producer will be the keynote speaker for CU's Conference on World Affairs. As well as the movie adaptation of the popular musical "Wicked," Ervio is known for starring in the Broadway revival of "The Color Purple," her role as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," and her song "Stand Up," which was nominated for Best Original Song. The British actress was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the anthology series "Genius: Aretha."

The Conference on World Affairs includes leaders in the arts, media, science, diplomacy, technology, environment, spirituality, politics, business, medicine, human rights, and more. Designed to spark conversations on today's top issues, the conference features a week of panels and performances to inform and enrich the community.

Eleanor Roosevelt speaking to CU students during the Conference on World Affairs in 1955 University of Colorado

The university is asking students to submit questions with a small group. Students will have the chance to ask the pre-selected questions in person.

Free tickets will be available starting March 17th, with the majority of tickets available for students on campus. The conference will take place April 7-10.