Where to watch the Broncos game in Denver on Sunday

If you've ever been out in Denver on a Broncos game day, you know exactly what to expect: packed bars, early lines, and a city buzzing in orange and blue.

Sunday will doubtless be similar, as the Broncos play the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The winner will go to the Super Bowl.

At Stoney's on Broadway, game day crowds come early and stay late.

"Last game we had over 1,000 Broncos fans here, with a line around the block to get in," said Dana Mantz of Stoney's.

Fans watch the Denver Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders at Stoney's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 6, 2025. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Just 10 minutes up the road, Spangalang — a normally jazz-inspired brewery — transforms into a Broncos headquarters for the day.

"Not only do we play the football game, we turn the music on, do Broncos trivia during halftime, orange and blue jelly shots, and Broncos brunch — including orange and blue waffles," said Norman Harris of Spangalang.

The energy starts hours before kickoff, with some locations opening their doors early for fans eager to secure a seat. "It's a game day type of atmosphere," said Harris.

Norman Harris touts Spangalang, a normally jazz-inspired brewery in Denver's Five Points neighborhood, as a place to watch Denver Broncos games. CBS

Along with the crowds comes classic game day food. At Stoney's, the popular "Stoney's Classic" remains a fan favorite, while Spangalang prepares a southern BBQ spread.

"We're probably going to do 20 to 25 slabs — black-eyed pea stew, greens, Carolina gold sauce, and cornbread," said Devante Jackson-Brown with Smoke in the City.

But it's the fans who bring the electricity.

"It's electric here," said Cortney Kreimeyer of Stoney's.

Stoney's staff says it's all hands on deck for what they expect to be one of their busiest days of the year, with extra staff, more food, and fully packed patios.

"We definitely have to staff at higher levels, have more product in-house, and we will fill the patios," Mantz added. "Dress warm and pretend you're at the game."

From waffles and barbecue to burgers and tots, Denver's game day scene offers both great food and even better company.

"We're a place that makes people feel at home, regardless of where they're from — even if they're Patriots fans," Kreimeyer said.

You can also watch Sunday's game on CBS Colorado.