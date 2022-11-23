Where does your bag go after check in at Denver International Airport? United Airlines shows the process

United Airlines shows where your bag goes after you check in

More than 50,000 people will pass through United Airlines gates at Denver International Airport every day during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The airline, which is Denver's largest provider, will service more than 400 flights a day in Denver during the Nov. 18 through 30 travel period.

"It's a really busy week for us here," said Matt Miller, vice president of United's Denver hub.

Miller said the traditional holiday rushes of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are now no longer the busiest travel days of the week.



"We are seeing a change in travel patterns. Customers are leaving a little earlier and staying a little later. That traditional Wednesday to Sunday pattern are spread throughout the week," Miller said.

Tuesday was expected to be the busiest travel day of this Thanksgiving break, with an estimated 48,000 flights taking place on Tuesday across the country.

Miller said an estimated 3,000 United employees are working at Denver's airport during any given shift. Many of those directly work to assure baggage is efficiently transported to the final destination.

"We are excited to offer bag tracking on our app now," Miller said.

United took CBS News Colorado into their baggage operation underneath the terminal of DIA. A team of workers scans the bags as they are brought down by a conveyer belt from check-in. From there they are transported by vehicle to their respective concourses.

The bags are then unloaded and sorted by destination. From there, workers transfer the bags onto vehicles once again which then take them to their aircraft.

United recently unveiled a feature in their app which allows passengers to track their bags along the way. Every time the bags are scanned at different locations along the journey the app is updated.

"It is a really handy way to watch your bag move through the system just as you do going to your gate and making your connection as well," Miller said. "You can see when it is loaded onto the aircraft and when it has made it."

Miller said the projected passenger load for the Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be more than that of before the pandemic.

"At united we are making sure we have been ready for this rebound of travel," Miller said. "We are set up for what is going to be a great holiday travel system."