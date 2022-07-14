Wheat Ridge Police: Thieves targeting Ulta Beauty Stores a 'widespread problem'

Police are asking for help identifying four women suspected in two different high-dollar thefts from the Ulta Beauty store on Youngfield Street in Wheat Ridge.

Wheat Ridge Police

The three women pictured above are accused of stealing from the store in June. Police allege they all entered the store together. One woman stole merchandise while the other women waited in the getaway vehicle, which is believed to be a tan Ford Explorer.

The same Ulta Beauty store was targeted in May, police say. Surveillance video shows the suspect entered the store with her young daughter, then stole various items. Police say because she brought her daughter along, the thief could end up facing child abuse charges, in addition to the theft charges.

Police say if you can identify any of the women involved in the thefts, please contact Detective Smith: ksmith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

Wheat Ridge Police say thieves around the region are targeting Ulta Beauty stores and call it a "widespread problem."

In December 2020, CBS Colorado reported three people robbed an Ulta Beauty store in Lakewood's Belmar shopping district. When they saw officers responding the sped away, eventually crashing into another vehicle and killing the innocent driver, Christopher Avery.

Logan Doutrich (left), William Kenny Mays (center) and Donna Carol Smith (right) Wheat Ridge Police

According to the arrest affidavit, William Kenny Mays and Donna Carol Smith robbed that Ulta Beauty store at least three times, each time stealing expensive perfume to later resell.

Mays and Smith both plead guilty to felony theft. The getaway driver, Logan Doutrich, plead guilty to Vehicular Homicide.