Watch CBS News
Local News

Wheat Ridge Police investigate "chaotic string of crimes" that began with stolen truck, trailer

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Wheat Ridge investigated what officers are calling a "chaotic string of crimes" on Monday morning. It resulted in the closure of Sheridan Boulevard between 35th and 38th for several hours.

sheridan-carjacking.jpg
CBS

Investigators said that just before 8 a.m. Monday, a man stole a truck pulling a large trailer and the owner tried to prevent the theft by jumping on the hood. He was thrown from the truck and the driver took off. The owner of the truck was not seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.

That suspect caused several collisions and struck a landscaping business' vehicle, then a white SUV as he was speeding away. Police said when the driver, a female, of the SUV got out of the vehicle, the suspect ran her over. She did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was seriously injured. 

Investigators said that she was worried that she may be run over again and jumped in the trailer that was attached to the stolen truck. After driving a short distance, the suspect then abandoned the truck and got into the passenger seat of a white Escalade. There was someone else driving the Cadillac and the pair sped away. 

wheat-ridge-stolen-truck-trailer.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police

Law enforcement are on alert for the truck thief and the driver of the Escalade. 

wheat-ridge-crime-scene.jpg
CBS

Sheridan Boulevard is expected to be closed for an extended period of time during the crash investigation and cleanup. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.