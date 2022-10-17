Wheat Ridge Police investigate "chaotic string of crimes" that began with stolen truck, trailer

Police in Wheat Ridge investigated what officers are calling a "chaotic string of crimes" on Monday morning. It resulted in the closure of Sheridan Boulevard between 35th and 38th for several hours.

Investigators said that just before 8 a.m. Monday, a man stole a truck pulling a large trailer and the owner tried to prevent the theft by jumping on the hood. He was thrown from the truck and the driver took off. The owner of the truck was not seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.

Picture of the stolen truck that was abandoned when suspect jumped in white Escalade (apparent getaway vehicle). This is a complicated/chaotic scene. Please check our FB for a longer synopsis of what we know so far. pic.twitter.com/ADPS110qhh — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 17, 2022

That suspect caused several collisions and struck a landscaping business' vehicle, then a white SUV as he was speeding away. Police said when the driver, a female, of the SUV got out of the vehicle, the suspect ran her over. She did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was seriously injured.

Video of this morning’s incident. It began with a theft of the truck/trailer— owner jumped on to prevent it and was thrown. We are now looking for the white Escalade following— it eventually became the getaway vehicle. pic.twitter.com/yJwHwiDtz5 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 17, 2022

Investigators said that she was worried that she may be run over again and jumped in the trailer that was attached to the stolen truck. After driving a short distance, the suspect then abandoned the truck and got into the passenger seat of a white Escalade. There was someone else driving the Cadillac and the pair sped away.

Law enforcement are on alert for the truck thief and the driver of the Escalade.

Sheridan Boulevard is expected to be closed for an extended period of time during the crash investigation and cleanup.