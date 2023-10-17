Wheat Ridge police ask for help finding this welding equipment thief
By Jennifer McRae
/ CBS Colorado
Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in finding a welding equipment thief. A man was caught on camera on Sunday, Oct. 1 stealing an estimated $16,000 worth of welding and construction materials from GPT Industries at 4990 Iris Street in Wheat Ridge.
Detectives said the theft happened between 7 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. in the back loading dock area of the business. Surveillance images show the suspect driving past the location in a truck and then backing into the area. The suspect had a winch which led police to believe the theft could have been pre-planned.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Investigations Technician Annalise Sankar at 303.235.2987 or email asankar@ci.wheatridge.co.us.
