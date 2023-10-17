Watch CBS News
Wheat Ridge police ask for help finding this welding equipment thief

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in finding a welding equipment thief. A man was caught on camera on Sunday, Oct. 1 stealing an estimated $16,000 worth of welding and construction materials from GPT Industries at 4990 Iris Street in Wheat Ridge. 

Police said a man stole about $16,000 worth of welding equipment from GPT Industries in Wheat Ridge on Oct. 1.  Wheat Ridge Police

Detectives said the theft happened between 7 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. in the back loading dock area of the business. Surveillance images show the suspect driving past the location in a truck and then backing into the area. The suspect had a winch which led police to believe the theft could have been pre-planned. 

Police said a man stole about $16,000 worth of welding equipment from GPT Industries in Wheat Ridge on Oct. 1.  Wheat Ridge Police

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Investigations Technician Annalise Sankar at 303.235.2987 or email asankar@ci.wheatridge.co.us

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 4:40 PM

