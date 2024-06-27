Wheat Ridge City Council discussing fines for STR license violations in Colorado

In Wheat Ridge, a discussion about short-term rentals is underway as council members consider potential changes to enforcement.

During a study session held in early June, city officials estimated there are nearly 300 licensed short-term rentals in Wheat Ridge. However, they acknowledge that some operate without a license and others violate regulations. The council is now looking to implement a fine schedule.

"I think it's a hot location being just outside Denver, close to the mountains and Red Rocks. There are lots of amenities and space here," said Shalom Kaiser.

Kaiser shared his experience from what was once his home, now transformed into a short-term rental or STR.

"They allow for one property as an investment and one as a primary residence," he said.

Kaiser also manages several other properties for Airsimplicity and closely monitors regulations in each city.

"Ever since Denver cracked down, a lot of rentals have popped up here as the next best place," he noted.

This trend is one reason why Wheat Ridge City Council members like Scott Ohm want effective rules.

Wheat Ridge City Council

"We want to ensure we have good hosts because they are the ambassadors to Wheat Ridge," Ohm said.

In Wheat Ridge, each district has a 2% cap on short-term rentals and licensing requirements. However, they currently lack a fine schedule for violations, which is under consideration.

"Everyone understands that for a first offense, there might be some misunderstanding, so the initial fine will be relatively small. But subsequent offenses will face significantly higher fines," Ohm added.

The council is also considering the possibility of revoking operating privileges or pulling licenses.

"We are exploring this option due to our waiting list," he said.

Hosts like Kaiser, who are invested in the community, support these measures.

"I don't think that's too strict; it levels the playing field. I think it's fair, maybe even too lenient," he said.

Additionally, the council is discussing how to close a loophole that allows certain townhomes in specific zones to operate without counting towards the cap.

They are also looking into ways to hold online platforms more accountable for their advertisers.