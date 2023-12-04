Wheat Ridge community mourns Colorado business owner at vigil, as family seeks answers

Dozens of community members paid respect and showed love over the weekend to Peter Damien Arguello, a man they describe as a community hero. Arguello, the longtime owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry and Antiques and family man is someone the community cherished.

Peter Damien Arguello was remembered at a community vigil over the weekend. CBS

On Saturday, across the street from the Wheat Ridge Tree lighting event, a crowd gathered near the business to mourn the loss of the owner himself.

Several community members stood on a bench and shared stories and memories of Arguello. One woman shared, that he was not only a kind human being but also an honest businessman.

"Peter was a man that was loyal, honest and full of love" shared one woman.

Joe Manzanares, a longtime neighbor of Arguello shares that Peter always left him with a positive outlook on life.

"I never heard not one mean word he said about anyone or anything, he was just always positive," said Manzanares.

Peter's nephew, Christian Casillas also shared a few words during the vigil. He shared about the time his uncle gave him his first job and how he always found a way to turn antiques into gold.

"He was very straightforward, never sugar-coated anything, and he had a lot of love," said Casillas.

A love he shared with many who crossed his path. The businessman was a lover of life, people and his community.

His niece, Sasahen Arguello shared that though this pain is unbearable, the family is also sharing one poignant emotion: anger.

"We just need answers, we just need to know why... how can this happen to any family? Especially ours... Peter was the most amazing, incredible human being," said Arguello.

Arguello lost his life last Wednesday in what investigators believe was a suspected robbery attempt. Police found a red pick-up truck connected to the case on Friday, but still no word on any suspects.

"If you know anything, if you have any tips, any information, please we are begging you to come forward, we just need to have some answers and find out how we can start to heal someday," said Arguello.

Peter Damien Arguello has left his mark on this community.

"I know he would want us as a community not to live in fear, but to live in hope and love," shared one woman.

As far as the investigation goes, Wheat Ridge police say they are carefully examining this case.