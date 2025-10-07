Colorado family searching for answers after daughter's death called "suspicious" by Wheat Ridge police

Family seeks justice after they say Denver woman was beaten to death by former friends

A crowd gathered this past weekend at a vigil for Consuela "Connie" Chaves after the 27-year-old Colorado mother of three was found dead last week.

They braved the rain and brought food, candles, and purple balloons.

"She's the brightest soul to ever have around you," said Anna, a longtime friend. "For her to walk in the room, everything lifted."

"She was loved," added Jade Chaves, Connie's older sister. "Really loved."

Friends and family of Consuela "Connie" Chaves gather at a vigil for the mother of three in Wheat Ridge on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. CBS

Jade was told early Friday morning that her sister had passed away after allegedly falling out of a moving vehicle around 3 a.m. in Wheat Ridge.

Police ruled the death "suspicious" but have not made any arrests and told the public that there is no active threat at this time, which can signify a targeted attack rather than a random one.

But the family is frustrated by what they feel is a lack of initiative from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

"They haven't called us, they haven't even interviewed us," Jade alleged. "They haven't done nothing at all."

With rain continuing to come down on Sunday night, music turned on in the park while friends and family scanned QR codes to donate to a funeral fund.

"I feel emotional. Sad. I lost our baby," added Jade.

Consuela "Connie" Chaves is seen in an undated photo provided by her friends. The Colorado mother of three died under what police are calling "suspicious" circumstances. Courtesy

"I feel she should never be forgotten," added Connie's longtime friend, Raven. "This is gonna be remembered. And the people that did this to her deserve to not see another day outside of bars."

While the pain at the vigil was immense and palpable, and the signs of grief everywhere, there are some elements of joy in life. A warm embrace or the occasional laugh, remembering someone who brought so much for so many.

"Just walking into any place at any moment at any time, you know? She was wanted everywhere," Anna said.

As all her friends and family continue to hope for justice and some forward momentum in the investigation into what happened to Connie Chaves.