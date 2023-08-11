Westminster police seek man seen allegedly stealing items from 2 different weddings

Man steals thousands of dollars during wedding in Westminster

Westminster police are trying to determine if the same man seen in security videos stole items at two different weddings.

It was a very special day. The wedding of Armando Bonilla and Shayna Rivera.

"We were super excited for the wedding to happen," Shayna said.

After a storm, the ceremony at the Church Ranch event center commenced. When it came time to open the gifts the next day guests noticed some presents were suspiciously missing.

"A number of them realized hey our card wasn't in the box so we called the venue and they found that very upsetting footage," Shayna explained.

The security video shockingly revealed a man in a safety vest, slipping inside and helping himself to the box with the cards as well as one of the wrapped presents.

The bride could not believe it.

"We are very heartbroken that anybody would do that we are very sick to our stomachs," she said.

They are not alone. A month earlier another wedding venue in Westminster was hit.

Eric Gardner, the manager at the church ranch event center said a man who appeared similar.

"Went in during a wedding, and stole all of the purses out of the bridal suite," he said.

Then this week someone grabbed items from a Lafayette bowling alley. Pictures of the suspected thief show a resemblance.

"After the wedding stuff, he did get quite a bit of money out of the bags because he did use my credit card before they were cancelled," said Michael Gondor the manager at Coal Creek Bowling Center.

Victims wonder how anyone can be so heartless to steal on a day meant for love.

Westminster police are treating them as separate incidents for now.

The victims and police are asking for anyone with information to contact law enforcement or crime stoppers.