Man steals thousands of dollars during wedding in Westminster

A man is suspected of swiping thousands of dollars that were meant as gifts for a bride and groom in Westminster. It happened earlier this week during a wedding at the Church Ranch Event Center located at 10200 Wadsworth Boulevard.

Cameras inside the center captured video of the man approaching a table holding gifts for the couple. He opened a box taking out a handful of cards and grabbed a wrapped gift from the table and walked back out.

It all took less than 30 seconds, police said, and the man left on a motorcycle.

He was wearing a high-visibility vest in the video over a long-sleeve black shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

August 11, 2023

