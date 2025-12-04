Watch CBS News
Local News

Two schools in Denver area are on secure status due to the investigation of a death nearby

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Two schools in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area are on secure status due to the investigation of a death close to or in a nearby park. The investigation was launched on Thursday in the area of Willowbrook Park in Westminster, and authorities said the death is suspicious.

investigation.png
CBS

Authorities said there's no threat to the schools. They are Mountain Range High School and Silver Hills Middle School.

As a precaution, police were at the schools and students who were there late were being told to leave.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue