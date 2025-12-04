Two schools in Denver area are on secure status due to the investigation of a death nearby

Two schools in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area are on secure status due to the investigation of a death close to or in a nearby park. The investigation was launched on Thursday in the area of Willowbrook Park in Westminster, and authorities said the death is suspicious.

Authorities said there's no threat to the schools. They are Mountain Range High School and Silver Hills Middle School.

As a precaution, police were at the schools and students who were there late were being told to leave.