Westminster Fire Department Wildland Team deployed to large fire in Texas

Westminster Fire Department Wildland Team was deployed Friday to assist in battling a large fire in Jacksonville, Texas with a Type 6 brush truck and four firefighters. 

The department says the city gets reimbursed for its resources when a team is deployed. 

Fire departments throughout the United States help each other through an organized mutual aid system, according to Westminster Fire Department. 

