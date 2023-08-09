Westminster Fire Department Wildland Team deployed to large fire in Texas
Westminster Fire Department Wildland Team was deployed Friday to assist in battling a large fire in Jacksonville, Texas with a Type 6 brush truck and four firefighters.
The department says the city gets reimbursed for its resources when a team is deployed.
Fire departments throughout the United States help each other through an organized mutual aid system, according to Westminster Fire Department.
