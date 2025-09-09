Colorado residents, council split on proposal to build senior living community on open space in Westminster

It's on an undeveloped open space of roughly 75 acres, just off of West 104th Avenue in Westminster, where all you can hear and see are the sounds of nature.

"Many people, when they use the path around it, they don't even realize that it's something that can be developed," Westminster resident Natalie Bendele said.

"I cycle by it four times a week, and I don't want to see multi-building -- four and five stories -- going up," said Westminster resident Pam Archer.

A stretch of open space southeast of West 104th Avenue and Westminster Boulevard in Westminster, Colorado, is the site of a proposed -- and contested -- senior living center. CBS

Archer's frustrations were shared among other Westminster residents Monday night, as city council leaders listened to public comment over a rezoning change that would pave the way for Erickson Senior Living to build a new, multibuilding community center for older adults on the existing open space.

The campus would include 1,350 independent living units, nearly 200 additional beds for assisted living and skilled nursing, and on-site amenities and health services.

A rendering shows a proposed senior living center that, if approved, could be built on open space in Westminster, Colorado. Erickson Senior Living

"The 75-plus population in Colorado is the fastest growing in the state," said Bob Brocker, founder and president of Agewise Colorado.

Brocker tells CBS News Colorado that not only do communities like Westminster need to build more housing for the elderly population, but doing so could also improve housing affordability.

"As you add more housing stock specifically for the older population, you're freeing up stock for the younger population," Brocker said.

Ultimately, councilors overwhelmingly agreed to support the project. They voted 6-1 on a first reading of the measure to approve the zoning and proposal for the project.

"With the fact that our city's age demographic of seniors is doubling in the next five years, I do want to say that I think it's about time we listen to our own advice," City Councillor Claire Carmelia said. "As the mayor put it earlier, we've done enough studies, and I don't think we need any more studies. We need to take action."

Both Front Range Community College and Westminster Public Schools have issued letters sharing their support for the senior living campus because of the job opportunities it will bring to the region.

Westminster Public School's superintendent sent the following letter to city council leaders in support:

On behalf of Westminster Public Schools, I am writing to offer my strong support for Erickson Senior Living's proposed continuing care retirement community in Westminster. At Westminster Public Schools, we are deeply committed to preparing students for successful careers and engaged citizenship. Our Future Center, Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, and the Ranum Innovation Campus provide students across Adams and Jefferson Counties with career-relevant experiences that build both academic and workforce readiness. The Erickson Senior Living project represents a unique and powerful alignment with this mission. The proposed Erickson campus will generate more than 700 jobs across a wide spectrum of industries and will serve as a career-training hub for students interested in healthcare, skilled trades, hospitality, and more. From nursing and certified nurse aide programs to HVAC, culinary arts, and IT, the opportunities created by Erickson intersect directly with the career pathways offered within WPS. In particular, our Health Science and Skilled Trades pathways will benefit from internships, job shadowing, and mentoring opportunities made possible through a thriving senior living community like Erickson. Moreover, Erickson's commitment to workforce development—through partnerships with Front Range Community College and local high schools—signals a broader investment in our community's future. The potential for students to earn scholarships, gain paid experience, and build long-term careers without leaving their home community is a game-changer. Beyond education, the project also provides critical housing solutions for our aging population, allowing senior residents to remain in the communities they helped build, while simultaneously freeing up family housing stock. This benefits WPS families, educators, and staff alike by fostering a healthier and more diverse local housing market. Erickson Senior Living is more than a senior housing development, it is a catalyst for economic vitality, career readiness, and intergenerational connection. Westminster Public Schools is proud to support this proposal and encourages its approval as a forward-looking investment in the future of our students, our workforce, and our city.

However, residents advocating for the city to pause this development worry the project will lead to a scarcity in the city's water supply, increase traffic surrounding the property, and stretch EMS and first responder resources thin.

"I really think we need to do a lot more study, especially with all the other development happening right in this area, before we'll know the true impacts on the water, and the traffic, and the emergency services and things of that nature," said Bendele.

Westminster resident Natalie Bendele is opposed to a proposed senior living center that could be built near West 104th Avenue and Westminster Boulevard. CBS

Some council members agreed with the concerns raised by residents about the project.

"I don't think we thoroughly have a good analysis of that," said Kristine Ireland, city council member. "I will be voting 'no' on this."