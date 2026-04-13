People living in one Colorado town can report potholes to enter into raffle for chance to win prizes

If you are a driver in Colorado, one of the biggest frustrations on the roads is potholes.

In Westminster, the city says it covered 2,201 potholes in 2025. This year, the city is hosting Pothole Palooza 2026, a focused effort in which its streets team hits the road to repair as many reported potholes as possible, plus any others they spot along the way. Pothole Palooza runs from April 27 through April 30.

CBS

This is the chance for residents to report a pothole they want filled. In the report, it must be potholes on streets maintained by the City of Westminster. It cannot be potholes in private parking lots or on state-maintained roadways. This includes portions of Sheridan Boulevard, Wadsworth Parkway, Federal Boulevard and U.S. 36.

Residents can go online to report the pothole until 2 p.m. on April 30. This gives crews enough time to add them to their repair blitz.

CBS

Each resident who submits a pothole report will be entered to win a raffle. The winner gets a personalized street sign that is produced in-house by their sign shop to celebrate their contribution to bettering the roads.