Colorado officers seize drugs, license plates, "hacking tips" notebook, bags of burglary tools during traffic stop

Westminster police officers arrested two suspects in Colorado, along with assistance from Adams County Sheriff's deputies, after a traffic stop that revealed some interesting evidence. Westminster police said officers pulled over a vehicle near 84th and Federal Boulevard on Wednesday.

Officers said they spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view and that the passenger in the vehicle had two active warrants. An Adams County Sheriff's deputy and K9 responded to assist with the situation.

After a K9 sniff of the vehicle alerted police to the presence of narcotics, officers searched the car and discovered dozens of fentanyl pills, meth and other drugs, several license plates, a notebook containing "hacking tips," and multiple bags of burglary tools including bolt cutters, lockpicks, pry bars, gloves, masks and more.

Adams County deputies seized drugs, license plates, a "hacking tips" notebook, and bags of burglary tools during a traffic stop. Adams County

A 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.