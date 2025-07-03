Watch CBS News
Colorado officers seize drugs, license plates, "hacking tips" notebook, bags of burglary tools during traffic stop

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Westminster police officers arrested two suspects in Colorado, along with assistance from Adams County Sheriff's deputies, after a traffic stop that revealed some interesting evidence. Westminster police said officers pulled over a vehicle near 84th and Federal Boulevard on Wednesday. 

adco-traffic-stop-arrests-1-westy-pd.jpg
Fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop along with other drugs, license plates, a "hacking tips" notebook, and bags of burglary tools. Adams County

Officers said they spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view and that the passenger in the vehicle had two active warrants. An Adams County Sheriff's deputy and K9 responded to assist with the situation. 

adco-traffic-stop-arrests-2-westy-pd.jpg
Adams County deputies seized drugs and bags of burglary tools during a traffic stop.  Adams County

After a K9 sniff of the vehicle alerted police to the presence of narcotics, officers searched the car and discovered dozens of fentanyl pills, meth and other drugs, several license plates, a notebook containing "hacking tips," and multiple bags of burglary tools including bolt cutters, lockpicks, pry bars, gloves, masks and more. 

adco-traffic-stop-arrests-4-westy-pd.jpg
Adams County deputies seized drugs, license plates, a "hacking tips" notebook, and bags of burglary tools during a traffic stop. Adams County

A 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail. 

