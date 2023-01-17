Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to multiple vehicle crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado
Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado 02:05

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday due to a multiple-vehicle crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. 

westbound-i-70-glenwood-canyon.jpg
CDOT

The closure is at Exit 133, Dotsero, with the crash located further west at mile marker 122.9. The closure is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Those planning on the northern alternate route were urged to plan for weather and additional travel time. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, one is a tanker carrying gasoline, according to CDOT. In order to clear the crash, crews must drain the remaining 7,000 gallons of gasoline into another tanker. Draining into the second tanker is expected to require at least four hours. 

The tanker spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash. The spill was stopped and a hazardous vehicle crew is overseeing the cleanup. 

Eastbound lanes of I-70 remain open. 

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

ashton-snow-forecast.png
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.