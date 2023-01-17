Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to multiple vehicle crash

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday due to a multiple-vehicle crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

CDOT

The closure is at Exit 133, Dotsero, with the crash located further west at mile marker 122.9. The closure is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Those planning on the northern alternate route were urged to plan for weather and additional travel time. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, one is a tanker carrying gasoline, according to CDOT. In order to clear the crash, crews must drain the remaining 7,000 gallons of gasoline into another tanker. Draining into the second tanker is expected to require at least four hours.

The tanker spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash. The spill was stopped and a hazardous vehicle crew is overseeing the cleanup.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 remain open.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.