Weekly festivals offer plenty of chances for Colorado summer fun

Summer in Colorado means spending plenty of time outdoors. Along the Front Range, you'll find weekly festivals offering everything from a street fair feel to a real step back in time.

Bohemian Nights

Thursday Night Live

Fort Collins

Starting June 1

Make a plan to visit Old Town Square in Fort Collins Thursday evenings to check out the music from 7-9 p.m. Bohemian Nights describes itself as an organization building community through music and will host 15 concerts starting in June. The performances are free and are a real chance for families to get out and enjoy Old Town and the Square specifically.

bohemiannights.org



Colorado Renaissance Festival

Larkspur

Saturdays & Sundays

June 17 - August 6

Explore this magical village weekends this summer where you'll find artisans and entertainment alongside tasty treats like turkey legs, steak on a stake and one of the best artichokes ever (seriously). You'll find 10 stages with a variety of acts as well as encountering entertainers as you make your way through the 60 acre attraction based on a Tudor village. Check out weekends with themes, and you can even get married at the festival.

coloradorenaissance.com

¡Viva! Streets Denver

Denver

May 14, June 4, July 9, August 6

Broadway from Alameda to 20th Street

Welton from 20th Street to Five Points

The city is making about 3.5 miles of Broadway and Welton vehicle-free for four Sundays this summer. The idea is to get people out walking so they explore neighborhoods and local businesses. This also brings the return of Taste of Colorado festival but instead of just being a Labor Day weekend event, those food trucks and live music will be out on all four Sundays.

vivastreetsdenver.com

Louisville Street Faire

June 16, 23, 30, July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11

Steinbaugh Pavilion

824 Front Street

This is a free street festival that brings families and friends together for summer evenings of music and food. The request for organizers is to leave the cars at home and hope on the shuttle. It includes lots of children's activities as well quality arts and crafts.

downtownlouisvilleco.com/street-faire/

RELATED: Make plans to get away and enjoy these summer music festivals around Colorado