Make plans to get away and enjoy these summer music festivals around Colorado
Nothing says summer fun in Colorado like taking time to check out a multi-day musical festival. From bluegrass to funk to classical and EDM, here's some suggestions to fill the months from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
MeadowGrass
May 26-28
Black Forest
Kickoff the summer festival season in the Pikes Region with this three day festival over Memorial Day weekend at historic La Foret Conference & Retreat Center. The festival attracts talent from the region and around the world. There are lots of activities for kids, guided hikes of the area, yoga and late-night shows. Since it's Colorado, you can also count on a beer festival. The headliners are JigJam on Friday, Donna the Buffalo on Saturday and Cha Wa on Sunday.
rockymountainhighway.org
Apogaea 2023: Glam Space Rodeo
June 8-11
Valdez
Apogaea is the regional Colorado Burning Man event. A nonprofit runs the festival, saying it's primary mission is to create and maintain a community cultivating interest in art, music and artistic expressions. This festival includes Theme Camps which are public space for interaction featuring music or theatrical performances, crafts or mediation. Apogaea works as a gift economy, meaning no vending is allowed.
apogaea.com
Sonic Bloom
June 15-18
Rye
This is a three day camping festival at Hummingbird Ranch. It's held to celebrate the summer soltstice (which is June 21 this year). It brings together electronic music, dance and art. This venue in the Spanish Peaks has shade trees, a creek and beautiful views.
sonicbloomfestival.com
Country Jam Colorado
June 22-24
Grand Junction
Head west for a four-day festival featuring more than 20 country music artists including Jason Alden, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson. They take over two stages at Jam Ranch and expect to find plenty of action of the stages as well.
countryjam.com
Colorado Music Festival
June 29-August 6
Boulder
If classic music is your jam, check out the Colorado Musical Festival at Chautauqa Auditorium. The festival has a reputation for premiering new orchestral and chamber music. This season, the festival orchestra will perform eight new works, five of which are part of a new concerto called "Elements" based on five elements of nature: earth, water, air, water, fire and ether. World-class violinist Joshua Bell is the artist-in-residence this year.
coloradomusicfestival.org
Winter Park Jazz Festival
July 15-16
Winter Park
Make plans to spend a jazzy weekend in the mountains with Damien Escobar, Jazz Funk Soul and Leela James. The Grand County town offers plenty of family activities from the alpine slide to hike and cycling trails.
playwinterpark.com/jazzfest
Global Dance Festival
July 21 & 22
Denver
This festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with electronic music taking over Empower Field at Mile High. The festival creators turn the football stadium into a wonderland. It's billed as the state's largest summer festival. The festival works to highlight all facets of EDM.
globaldancefestival.com
RockyGrass
July 28-30
Lyons
This festival focuses on traditional bluegrass, staged on a property through which the North St. Vrain River flows. Among the musicians performing this year: AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Sierra Hull, Pick & Howl and Stillhouse Junkies. In the week leading up to the event, 300 musicians of all ages can learn bluegrass at the RockyGrass Academy. There's even a lesson in instrument building and a Kids Camp.
bluegrass.com/rockygrass
Bluegrass and Beer Festival
August 5-6
Keystone
What could be better than enjoying beer and bluegrass at the base of Keystone's River Run Village? It's a chance to check out craft brews from around the state. You can grab a festival food pass to get a sample from each of the vendors. The Lil Smokies perform both days. Other acts include Bear Hat and The Fretliners.
keystonefestivals.com/festivals/bluegrass-and-beer/
Block Party Eagle
August 11-13
Eagle
The town of Eagle pulls out all the stops for this festival billed as one for the family. You'll find a number of stages along with local food trucks and craft vendors alongside the music. The lineup includes Lettuce, Dumpstaphunk and Celisse.
blockpartyeagle.com
Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
August 11-13
Lyons
Enjoy a variety of musical acts with big performances on the main stage at Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons. Find more intimate sets in the Wildflower Pavilion. The lineup includes Dead Horses, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band and Tank & The Bangas. Grab your tickets and join the other Festivarians.
bluegrass.com/folks
Caveman Music Festival
September 1-3
Weston
This Labor Day weekend festival takes place at Monument Lake Resort in southern Colorado. This festival promises three days of music along with camping, fishing and hiking. More than 20 bands will perform including Dawes, Shane Smith & The Saints and JJ Grey & Mofro.
cavemanmusicfestival.com
