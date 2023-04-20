Make plans to get away and enjoy these summer music festivals around Colorado

Nothing says summer fun in Colorado like taking time to check out a multi-day musical festival. From bluegrass to funk to classical and EDM, here's some suggestions to fill the months from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

MeadowGrass

May 26-28

Black Forest

Kickoff the summer festival season in the Pikes Region with this three day festival over Memorial Day weekend at historic La Foret Conference & Retreat Center. The festival attracts talent from the region and around the world. There are lots of activities for kids, guided hikes of the area, yoga and late-night shows. Since it's Colorado, you can also count on a beer festival. The headliners are JigJam on Friday, Donna the Buffalo on Saturday and Cha Wa on Sunday.

rockymountainhighway.org

Apogaea 2023: Glam Space Rodeo

June 8-11

Valdez

Apogaea is the regional Colorado Burning Man event. A nonprofit runs the festival, saying it's primary mission is to create and maintain a community cultivating interest in art, music and artistic expressions. This festival includes Theme Camps which are public space for interaction featuring music or theatrical performances, crafts or mediation. Apogaea works as a gift economy, meaning no vending is allowed.

apogaea.com

Sonic Bloom

June 15-18

Rye

This is a three day camping festival at Hummingbird Ranch. It's held to celebrate the summer soltstice (which is June 21 this year). It brings together electronic music, dance and art. This venue in the Spanish Peaks has shade trees, a creek and beautiful views.

sonicbloomfestival.com

Country Jam Colorado

June 22-24

Grand Junction

Head west for a four-day festival featuring more than 20 country music artists including Jason Alden, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson. They take over two stages at Jam Ranch and expect to find plenty of action of the stages as well.

countryjam.com

Colorado Music Festival Orchestra rehearsal during the 2022 festival. CBS

Colorado Music Festival

June 29-August 6

Boulder

If classic music is your jam, check out the Colorado Musical Festival at Chautauqa Auditorium. The festival has a reputation for premiering new orchestral and chamber music. This season, the festival orchestra will perform eight new works, five of which are part of a new concerto called "Elements" based on five elements of nature: earth, water, air, water, fire and ether. World-class violinist Joshua Bell is the artist-in-residence this year.

coloradomusicfestival.org

Winter Park Jazz Festival

July 15-16

Winter Park

Make plans to spend a jazzy weekend in the mountains with Damien Escobar, Jazz Funk Soul and Leela James. The Grand County town offers plenty of family activities from the alpine slide to hike and cycling trails.

playwinterpark.com/jazzfest



Alan Walker performs live at SUPERBLOOM Festival 2022 on Sept. 3, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Superbloom

Global Dance Festival

July 21 & 22

Denver

This festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with electronic music taking over Empower Field at Mile High. The festival creators turn the football stadium into a wonderland. It's billed as the state's largest summer festival. The festival works to highlight all facets of EDM.

globaldancefestival.com

RockyGrass

July 28-30

Lyons

This festival focuses on traditional bluegrass, staged on a property through which the North St. Vrain River flows. Among the musicians performing this year: AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Sierra Hull, Pick & Howl and Stillhouse Junkies. In the week leading up to the event, 300 musicians of all ages can learn bluegrass at the RockyGrass Academy. There's even a lesson in instrument building and a Kids Camp.

bluegrass.com/rockygrass

Bluegrass and Beer Festival

August 5-6

Keystone

What could be better than enjoying beer and bluegrass at the base of Keystone's River Run Village? It's a chance to check out craft brews from around the state. You can grab a festival food pass to get a sample from each of the vendors. The Lil Smokies perform both days. Other acts include Bear Hat and The Fretliners.

keystonefestivals.com/festivals/bluegrass-and-beer/

Adam Smirnoff and (L-R) Eric Bloom and Ryan Zoidis of Lettuce perform at the inaugural Mill Valley Music Festival on May 07, 2022 in Mill Valley, California. Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Block Party Eagle

August 11-13

Eagle

The town of Eagle pulls out all the stops for this festival billed as one for the family. You'll find a number of stages along with local food trucks and craft vendors alongside the music. The lineup includes Lettuce, Dumpstaphunk and Celisse.

blockpartyeagle.com

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

August 11-13

Lyons

Enjoy a variety of musical acts with big performances on the main stage at Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons. Find more intimate sets in the Wildflower Pavilion. The lineup includes Dead Horses, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band and Tank & The Bangas. Grab your tickets and join the other Festivarians.

bluegrass.com/folks

Caveman Music Festival

September 1-3

Weston

This Labor Day weekend festival takes place at Monument Lake Resort in southern Colorado. This festival promises three days of music along with camping, fishing and hiking. More than 20 bands will perform including Dawes, Shane Smith & The Saints and JJ Grey & Mofro.

cavemanmusicfestival.com

