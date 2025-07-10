New website helps Colorado tourists, hikers find and identify wildflowers in bloom

A new website is highlighting Colorado's natural beauty by helping tourists, naturalists and hikers identify which wildflowers are in bloom in real-time.

Wildflowers blooming in Black Powder Pass. Holly Blando

One of the things Breckenridge is known for its stunning wildflowers, which bloom across the area in the summer. With the launch of the 2025 Breckenridge Wildflower Watch, visitors can see which wildflowers are in bloom and where to find them. The site provides bi-weekly updates on local trails and can help visitors plan their trips around the best blooms.

Wildflowers blooming near Breckenridge. Kerry O'Connor

The B Like Breckenridge app also offers detailed trail recommendations for visitors, and local naturalists are available to lead guided hikes, offering the chance to learn about the surrounding environment from local experts. Hikers are encouraged to share their wildflower photos with the hashtags #BreckLife and #Wildflower Watch.

During the summer, temperatures average in the 70s, making Breckenridge a great place to hike. The area also offers an extensive mountain biking network.