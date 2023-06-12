Water World closed again due to chilly, rainy weather
Water World was closed again on Monday due to adverse weather. This is the fourth day this month that the water park has been closed for that reason.
Water World announced on its Facebook page that the park in Federal Heights would be closed June 12. The closure is attributed to temps in the 60s, with clouds and rain.
Water World said that those with "pick-a-date" tickets can use that ticket any other day this season by visiting Ticket Services on the way into the park
