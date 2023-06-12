Water World closed again due to chilly, rainy weather

Water World was closed again on Monday due to adverse weather. This is the fourth day this month that the water park has been closed for that reason.

Water World announced on its Facebook page that the park in Federal Heights would be closed June 12. The closure is attributed to temps in the 60s, with clouds and rain.

Really, Mother Nature?? We’re closed today (Monday June 12th), due to forecasted high cool temperatures in the 60’s,... Posted by Water World on Monday, June 12, 2023

Water World said that those with "pick-a-date" tickets can use that ticket any other day this season by visiting Ticket Services on the way into the park