How to watch: Rock Canyon vs. Grandview on "Football Friday" on CBS News Colorado stream

It's Football Friday, and that means you can watch a live stream of a high school football game on CBS News Colorado. Tonight, the Grandview Wolves face the Rock Canyon Jaguars.

The Wolves and the Jaguars will meet at Echo Park Stadium in Parker for the game, which starts at 7 p.m.

CBS Colorado will feature a new school and a new game chosen by our partners at FanVu every Friday throughout the high school football season. Justin Adams will be on the play-by-play team calling the game.

Grandview High School is located in Aurora and Rock Canyon High School is located in Highlands Ranch.

Here is the remaining schedule of games that will be streamed on Football Friday:

Sept. 20: Grandview High School at Rock Canyon High School

Sept. 27: Ralson Valley High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 4: Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School

Oct. 11: Castle View High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School

Oct. 25: Rock Canyon High School at Mountain Vista High School

Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.