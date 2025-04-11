How to watch Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Eagles tonight
Gabriel Landeskog is set to play in his first game Friday night since the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Fans can watch a live stream of the game for free.
Landeskog will play at Blue Arena in Loveland for The Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Avs. The AHL and FloHockey have worked with the Eagles to stream the game on the AHL's Facebook page or FloHockey's X and YouTube accounts.
The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
Following the game, watch team coverage on CBS News Colorado at 10 p.m.