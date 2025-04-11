Watch CBS News
How to watch Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Eagles tonight

By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Avalanche may have their captain back on the ice soon
Colorado Avalanche may have their captain back on the ice soon 04:59

Gabriel Landeskog is set to play in his first game Friday night since the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Fans can watch a live stream of the game for free.

490734647-1231191542341519-7888844563147323171-n.jpg
You can watch the Colorado Eagles game on Facebook, X or YouTube. Colorado Eagles

Landeskog will play at Blue Arena in Loveland for The Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Avs. The AHL and FloHockey have worked with the Eagles to stream the game on the AHL's Facebook page or FloHockey's X and YouTube accounts.

landeskog.jpg
Gabriel Landeskog skates during a Colorado Eagles practice. CBS

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Following the game, watch team coverage on CBS News Colorado at 10 p.m.

Dagoberto Cordova

Dago Cordova manages CBS News Colorado's 24/7 streaming channel. That includes coverage of live news conferences, cutting clips of CBS Colorado newscasts and editing new content.

