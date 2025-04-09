Gabriel Landeskog set to make his return to the ice for first time since Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup win

Colorado Avalanche may have their captain back on the ice soon

Captain Gabriel Landeskog is on track to play his first game with the Colorado Avalanche since they won the Stanley Cup in 2022. He's been out with a knee injury since then.

The Avs posted online that he has been loaned to the Colorado Eagles on a conditioning assignment.

The Eagles are the Avs' American Hockey League team that plays in Loveland. On their X account the team shared images of Landeskog practicing with the team and wrote "Landy has landed in Loveland."



The next Eagles home game is on Friday night. The team plays at the Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, and on Wednesday afternoon ticket prices for the game were running into the hundreds of dollars for the game. They have another home game on Saturday night.

Following his injury, Landeskog underwent a cartilage transplant procedure on May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve since then.

Landeskog is in his 13th season as a captain. He could be activated for Game 1 of Colorado's first-round playoff series if the conditioning assignment and additional practices go well. The Avalanche will enter the postseason as no worse than the Central Division's No. 3 seed.