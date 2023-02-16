Watch CBS News
Watch Elevating Black Voices special this Friday, 6:30pm

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

This Friday February 17th at 6:30pm on broadcast and stream, CBS News Colorado will air a special program highlighting the impact of African Americans on Colorado's history, culture, business and military communities.

elevating-black-voices.jpg

Journalists Tori Mason and Justin Adams host the program which includes reports showcasing soul food, brews, and a locally produced podcast. 

Collaboration and collective giving are Black community traditions and reported in stories about health and community service.

Other highlights of the special include state and federal initiatives to document Black history such as the "Green Book" sites and the largest Black homestead in the state's history, the town Dearfield, southeast of Greeley.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 1:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

