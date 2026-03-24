Warnings coming to troubled Colorado intersection where fatal hit & run claimed life of Evergreen man

Flashing warning signs are coming to the intersection in Evergreen where a Colorado man with a disability was struck and killed in a hit-and-run the weekend of March 14. The signs are so-called "conflict warning systems," that will flash when there are vehicles or people attempting to enter traffic or cross Highway 74 at Kerr Gulch Road.



Michael Longfellow CBS

The intersection was the scene of a hit-and-run that Colorado State Patrol says happened on March 14, taking the life of 67-year-old Michael Longfellow.

Investigators believe Longfellow was trying to cross Highway 74 at Kerr Gulch to reach Pinecrest Drive and Valley Road where he lived and was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Longfellow, who was known to suffer from schizophrenia, was a frequent walker along the highway, which he used to get to shopping and a Starbucks about a mile away. His body was found in a traffic median the following afternoon after it was revealed by melting snow.

A roadside memorial was set up to honor the life of Michael Longfellow in Evergreen. CBS

The Colorado State Patrol told CBS Colorado their investigation has led to a vehicle of interest and a person of interest in the case.

There are no charges yet in the investigation.

The changes at the intersection will mean the addition of two signs that will have flashing lights triggered by people or traffic at the crossing roads. The signs will say, "Traffic entering while flashing." Sensors will be mounted on poles, which CDOT says can be triggered by vehicles as well as pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The changes are part of plans for four intersections where high crash rates have been a problem.

"These conflict warning systems are a way we can attempt to improve safety without necessarily impeding traffic flow where possible," said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Maddie Garbalagtys.

The changes were planned before the hit-and-run occurred. Work will be finished by early summer with the Highway 74 project currently scheduled last. The other intersections are in Douglas County. Here is a list of the intersections which will get the conflict warning systems:

• CO-83 and Gillian Avenue intersection between Mile Point 37 and MP 38

• CO-83 and Russellville Road intersection between MP 41 and MP 40

• CO-86 and the Deerfield Road intersection at MP 11

• CO-74 and Kerr Gulch intersection at MP 1