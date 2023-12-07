Warm and windy Thursday in Colorado ahead of the cold and snow

Colorado weather: Warm and windy ahead of the cold and snow

Colorado weather: Warm and windy ahead of the cold and snow

Colorado weather: Warm and windy ahead of the cold and snow

While temperatures will stay above average on Thursday afternoon, winds will begin to pick up ahead of an approaching cold front.

There is a High Wind Warning through 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Northern Front Range, Western Slope, and Foothills where sustained winds will blow around 35-40 mph, at times gusting as high as 80 mph.

There is a High Wind Warning through 5 P.M. on Thursday for the Northern Front Range, Western Slope, and Foothills where sustained winds will blow around 35-40 mph, at times gusting as high as 80 mph. CBS

Temperatures on Thursday will warm into the mid-60s for the Denver metro and Front Range. This will be the last of the warm days for the extended forecast.

Temperatures on Thursday will warm into the mid-60s for the Denver metro and Front Range. CBS

The approaching cold front will bring a roughly 30-degree drop in afternoon high temperatures with snow moving in overnight into the mountains. Snow will become more widespread tomorrow mid-morning, and last through early Saturday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the mountains from Thursday through Saturday. CBS

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the mountains from Thursday through Saturday. The Rabbit Ears Pass, Park, and Elkhead areas could receive 5-10" of snow, with 4-8" expected elsewhere in the mountains.

In the Denver metro, roughly 2-4" of snow will fall between Friday and early Saturday morning, with 3-6" expected along the Palmer Divide and the Foothills. CBS

In the Denver metro, roughly 2-4" of snow will fall between Friday and early Saturday morning, with 3-6" expected along the Palmer Divide and the Foothills. Flakes will begin flying in the morning, but at this time it looks like most of the accumulating snow will fall during the afternoon hours on Friday, which could make for a slow and slick evening commute.

Most of the snow will clear out early Saturday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will stay cold, with highs only warming into the mid to upper 30s. CBS

Most of the snow will clear out early Saturday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will stay cold, with highs only warming into the mid to upper 30s.