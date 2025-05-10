Watch CBS News
Warm weather continues across Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Sunny and mild weekend expected across Colorado
Sunny and mild weekend expected across Colorado 03:04

Warm and mostly dry conditions will continue across much of Colorado through early next week, with temperatures expected to soar well above seasonal averages by Monday and Tuesday.

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS

The weekend will bring pleasant, spring-like weather to the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. While the majority of the state will stay dry, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop each afternoon, mainly in the mountains. These storms are expected to remain on the weaker side and will likely be short-lived.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

By Monday and Tuesday, we could see the warmest temperatures of the year so far with highs reaching into the upper 80s across the Denver metro area. These temperatures are significantly above normal for this time of year. In addition to the heat, conditions are expected to turn drier and windier. This shift in the weather pattern could bring an increased risk for fire weather. 

extended-am.png
CBS

Looking ahead, cooler temperatures and a return to more unsettled weather are expected by mid-week.

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

