After a couple of warm, dry days, fall-like temperatures will return across Colorado by Friday

Wednesday and Thursday bring typical early September heat. Dry air, plenty of sunshine, and increasing winds are combining to create warm and breezy conditions across much of the state. Highs along the plains are climbing into the upper 80s, with some areas flirting with 90 degrees by Thursday.

Thursday will see near-critical fire weather conditions across the eastern plains, where warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds are expected.

By Thursday night, a cold front will push through, dropping temperatures significantly.

Friday's highs may struggle to get out of the upper 60s to low 70s across much of the plains — a more than 15-degree drop in some spots. While the front won't bring widespread rain, it may help kick off a few isolated evening storms before cooler air settles in. Just as quickly as it cools down, temperatures will rebound heading into the weekend with daytime highs in the low 80s.