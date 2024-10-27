Colorado voters weigh Gaza policies, eye third-party protest for presidential race

Early voting has already begun in Colorado, but some still aren't sure about who to support for president because of their stance on Gaza.

Esa Galloway isn't sure which candidate for president he likes better.

"I can't bring myself to vote for Harris because she's part of an administration that is allowed what I see as a genocide happening, and then Trump also is advocating to do more, if not the same," said Galloway.

His top issue in this election is the war in Gaza and he says neither candidate has won his vote.

So, he started a campaign called "Vote Blue Except You Know Who" as a way for voters to protest with their vote.

"My thinking is, vote third party at the POTUS level, and then vote for Democrats down-ballot to try to give a potential Trump presidency as much opposition as possible," said Galloway.

Lots of people who feel strongly about the war in Gaza are planning to protest vote by voting third party. It's an issue Vice President Kamala Harris addressed at a recent CNN town hall. She says she hopes voters will vote for her despite their stance on Gaza.

"I also do know that for many people who care about this issue, they also care about bringing down the price of groceries. They also care about our democracy and not having a President of United States who admires dictators and is a fascist," said Harris on CNN.

CBS News Colorado asked the Harris campaign for a response, and they sent this:

"The Vice President is committed to work to earn every vote, unite our country, and to be a president for all Americans. Throughout her career, Vice President Harris has been steadfast in her support of our country's diverse Muslim community, including ensuring that they can live free from the hateful policies of the Trump administration. She will continue working to bring the war in Gaza to an end in a way where Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination. She is also working to address the suffering in Lebanon and bring about a diplomatic solution and ensure de-escalation and stability in Lebanon and the region."

They also sent a statement from the vice president that says;

"This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza, and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination. And it is time for the day after to begin without Hamas in power."

Trump has previously made comments about the war saying Israel should end the war quickly.

This weekend, he brought several local Muslim leaders on stage in Michigan at a rally as he works to shore up support.

Robert Preuhs, professor and chair of political science at Metropolitan State University of Denver says a protest vote may hurt the Gaza cause.

"In the big picture, the Palestine-Israel conflict is pretty low on, the voters' minds," said Preuhs. "It doesn't make a lot of sense, to sacrifice, say, the potential for a Trump victory over Harris, which may not be that much better, but seems to be a little bit better for folks in Palestine."

He says protest voting likely won't sway the election in Colorado but says the state where this is most likely to affect the election outcome is Michigan, which has a large Arab and Muslim population. Galloway says even he will be surprised if it does.

Galloway's decision to vote third party is about more than politics: "I want to be able to stand before God when I meet my maker and say 'I did what I could to oppose the wholesale slaughter of women and children.'"