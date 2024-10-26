Harris, Trump holding rallies in Michigan with Election Day looming

(CBS DETROIT) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are holding rallies in Michigan on Saturday, less than two weeks until Election Day.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Suburban Showplace in Novi early in the afternoon.

On Friday night, Trump spoke to rallygoers at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. The former President was around three hours late for his appearance, leaving supporters waiting in the cold. Trump apologized to the crowd for the delay, which he blamed on an interview with Joe Rogan.

"I am so sorry," he said. "We got so tied up, and I figured you wouldn't mind too much because we're trying to win."

Harris will be in Western Michigan, speaking in Kalamazoo. She'll be joined by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Harris was in Houston, Texas Friday for an appearance with superstar Beyoncé. The Vice President was in Detroit last week, appearing with Lizzo.

Norah O'Donnell is talking with with Harris in Kalamazoo this weekend and the interview will air on "Sunday Morning" and other programs and platforms. Margaret Brennan is interviewing Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance for "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Early voting across Michigan began Saturday. The early voting period is held for nine days, but communities can hold additional early voting days, up to 29 days total.