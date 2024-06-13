Michigan Matters: Shri Thanedar on mental health, election and Gaza

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar appears on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters and talks about the mental health crisis impacting the nation, the fallout of the war in Gaza and his re-election campaign.

Thanedar recently introduced House Resolution 1242, which addresses mental health and raises awareness. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas joined Thanedar in the resolution.

Shri Thanedar Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Thanedar talks about his family's experience with mental illness, as he lost his first wife to suicide years ago. He was left with their two young sons at the time. He later remarried.

Thanedar also discussed running for re-election and the news that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan endorsed At Large Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters vs. Thanedar in the Aug. 6 Democrat primary.

Thandar talked about the fallout from the crisis in Gaza, as his Detroit community center was recently vandalized by people upset about his stance that he supports Israel. And they also showed up at his Detroit home in the middle of the night to protest.

Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Susy Avery, former chair of the Michigan GOP and strategist, appeared.

They talk about the stepped-up ground games of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in Michigan, which has become a critical state in this contest.

They also talked about the GOP in Michigan, which is under new leadership as former ambassador Pete Hoekstra is serving as chair of the state party. How is he changing tidings for the Grand Ole Party here?

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)