Volunteers give facelift to 10 Metro Area homes in need

10 Denver Metro Area homes have been repainted and their yards cleaned up thanks to more than 150 volunteers participating in a "Paint-a-Thon." Brothers Redevelopment hosted their annual community service event in which they recruit volunteers to help paint the homes of elderly or disabled individuals in need.

Volunteers paint a home during Brothers Redevelopment's Paint-a-Thon. CBS

One of the homes selected for Saturday's event was that of a woman named Gail. She didn't wish to share her last name but was thrilled to talk about how helpful the volunteers were after such a difficult year.

"They are going above and beyond," Gail said.

A year and a half ago Gail lost her husband.

"For the first six months I really didn't care if I died, to tell you the truth," Gail told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. "I miss him terribly, especially everything we did was together."

Gail said she used to work alongside her husband on housework, both indoors and outdoors. However, she said it has become more difficult to keep up.

"It has been overwhelming, all the stuff I have to do myself," Gail said.

Brothers Redevelopment, and volunteers from PCL Construction, gathered at Gail's home to spend eight hours repainting it, trimming trees and bushes and mowing the lawn.

"The enthusiasm and energy she has for this project makes it all worthwhile for all the volunteers," said Ryan Schmidt, a volunteer with PCL Construction.

Schmidt said he felt the project was meant to be after Gail mentioned that her husband once worked for PCL Construction decades prior.

"I didn't even know how to change the oil on my car because he did all that stuff. This has really been a godsend," Gail said. "It's nice to see people who aren't just on social media or TikTok. They are really doing stuff for people. It is nice and renews your faith in people."

"We want people to feel good about their homes, and having a fresh painted house definitely helps accomplish that," said Joseph Rios, communications specialist for Brothers Redevelopment.

Rios said it costs, on average, $5,000 to paint one home. He said that he hoped the work done free of charge for Gail would put more money back in her pocket for more important things like food or medications.

"When all members of our community are stronger, the entire community is stronger," Schmidt said.