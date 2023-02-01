Volunteers count homeless population across Colorado for Point-In-Time count

On a bitter cold January morning, Cameron Shropshire is leading a small group of bundled-up volunteers along trails and creeksides.

"If we see anybody and they're sleeping, we're not going to disturb them," Shropshire instructed the group.

They're searching for and counting people who are experiencing homelessness in Arapahoe County.

"It's so we can get a snapshot of what homelessness looks like in our county, in our community," Shropshire told CBS News Colorado.

It's part of a national effort – known as the Point-In-Time count – to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count in Colorado is comprised of sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area, which includes: Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties.

Shropshire has led the PIT count in Arapahoe County for about eight years. He said the unhoused community is definitely growing year to year, and a big part of the annual count is to get a better understanding of what those living on the streets may need – by speaking directly with them.

"How long have you currently been experiencing homelessness?" Shropshire asked a man in an undisclosed park.

"A little over a year," the man responded.

"You're looking for a change?" Shropshire asked.

"Yeah, I suppose," he replied.

Volunteers also visit known encampment sites to gather information. However, with the recent deep freeze, Shropshire's team had a tough time finding anyone outdoors as many picked up and found warm shelter.

He explained PIT count data will also be collected from local shelters and non-profit organizations. While it may not be an exact count, he said it's still valuable information.

"Those numbers are reported back to HUD," Shropshire explained, "which in turn, we can use to bring in more funding and resources to support the county and specific communities."

As for why the PIT count is completed in winter instead of summer, Shropshire said it allows them to identify the most vulnerable.

"Experiencing homelessness is not great year-round, but there's a higher survival rate in the warmer months," he said. "We really want to catch people who are at risk the most, the most vulnerable in these winter conditions."

More than collecting numbers, the count is also about offering support – from warm clothing to food and local resources. A mission that Shropshire says is focused on community.

"We're all people, we're all human. We have to find a way to support each other, whether we have housing or not," he said.