Volunteers assemble 1,700 STEM kits for CBS Colorado's Girls & Science event

Activity kits designed specifically for girls 6-10 years old help them learn about STEM

Activity kits designed specifically for girls 6-10 years old help them learn about STEM

Activity kits designed specifically for girls 6-10 years old help them learn about STEM

Girls & Science is a monthlong celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, and math, encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEM.

Before our big kickoff event happens, there's a lot of work that goes into it. We got a look at how it's done.

Dozens of volunteers are in the gym, thoughtfully packing and stacking 1,700 boxes full of all sorts of goodies.

They're special "Think Outside the Box" kits, bringing the Girls Inc. experience right to girls' doorsteps.

"Every Girls & Science, we switch what's included in the box," said Kayla Garcia, CEO of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver. "So this year, the theme is all around net zero. You'll find activities about recycling, sustainability, and lots of fun swag."

Kayla Garcia, CEO of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver CBS

The boxes are designed for girls ages 6-10 to do STEM activities at home.

And there are plenty of familiar faces from our team at CBS Colorado helping out, including First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.

"We've been putting the really cool activities from all the different mentors and their companies in these boxes," Whitney said. "So girls who can't come to Girls & Science get to do almost all these same activities or actually more in this really cool box."

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert also helped ensure the box build went off without a hitch.

"It gives girls a chance to see there are so many opportunities in the field of science; there's everything from meteorology to veterinary work," Lehnert said.

"We want to make sure that girls, starting at the youngest of age, know the possibilities of their career pathways," Garcia added.

"It's really wonderful because we've kind of become a little Girls & Science family," Whitney said. "Even past mentors still come in to do the box builds to participate, so it's really fun to see all these women and different organizations come together and participate."

CBS News Colorado meteorologist Lauren Whitney helps pack STEM kits for Girls & Science. CBS

You can find out how to order one of these boxes at girlsincdenver.org.

Plus, Girls Inc. will join us for the Girls & Science kickoff at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

They'll also help with the Girls & Science takeover of Second Saturdays at CSU Spur on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Girls & Science is a partnership between Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and CBS News Colorado.