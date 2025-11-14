Volunteering is integral to Junior League of Metro Denver mission

The Junior League of Metro Denver was founded in 1918 as an organization that empowered women to be civic leaders. Part of its mission is volunteering to improve the community. For the last nine years, the Junior League has its LUVS Day of Service. LUVS stands for leaders united in volunteer service. This year, there were 150 Junior League members volunteering at seven different nonprofit organizations.

"The Junior League of Denver is here today," said Lauren McClanahan, Vice President of Operations & Culture at Brent's Place.

Brent's Place has been providing housing and services to families who have come to Denver for lifesaving medical care. It has been operating for nearly 30 years.

"We provide safe, clean housing for families, and we really focus on the big stuff that keep families safe, clean. It's always amazing to have additional hands to come in and focus on the details," McClanahan said.

On this Saturday, the details include helping to cook breakfast for the families in-residence, working in the garden, and cleaning wagons.

"Wagons are a primary mode of transportation for many of our kiddos here," McClanahan said.

"We're absolutely excited to do this every year," said Emily Thibault.

The Junior League of Metro Denver does service projects throughout the year, but the LUVS Day of Service is an opportunity to make a high impact in the community. In addition to the helping hands, each organization gets grant money. In one day, they're able to check a lot of items off the organizations "to do" list.

"We go through out our day, and we exist in kind of a bubble or our routine. It's important to see that broader view of what different walks of life they look like," said Emily Thibault, President of the Junior League of Denver. "I think more than ever it's important to have those moments of connection and build empathy and kindness across our Denver community in general.

The Junior League of Denver is holding its 46th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart on Friday, November 14, Saturday, November 15, Sunday, November 16, 2025 at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus.