Video shows aftermath of Boulder attack in Colorado as suspect is detained by police

New video from a witness shows the aftermath of Sunday's attack in Boulder, Colorado. The video captures the chaotic moments after the attack happened, showing people trying to help victims who have been injured as well as the suspect being handcuffed by police.

A witness took video showing the aftermath of the Boulder attack on Sunday. Brian Horwitz

The video was taken by Brian Horwitz, who said he was on the Pearl Street Mall with family members when he heard a woman saying that someone was throwing fire at people. Horwitz said he immediately assumed the worst and ran as quickly as he could to the scene.

In the video, you can see one of the victims lying on the ground, injured. Nearby, the man who appears to be the suspect in the attacks is lying face down on the ground, being handcuffed by a police officer.

Horwitz said the suspect and the victims were badly burned. He told CBS News Colorado that he was worried about the victims and tried to help them by grabbing buckets of water from a fountain to pour on the victims' burns.

Video taken by a witness shows the suspect in the aftermath of Sunday's attack in Boulder. Brian Horwitz

"There was this guy who had two carafes, looked like water carafes but with red clothing around them, but it was pretty obvious that they were throwing Molotov cocktails because there was water that exploded on the ground already. We were all kind of keeping our distance in a U-shape back around him, and he was pacing erratically back and forth," said Horwitz.

The suspect was identified by the FBI as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, and was taken into custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Boulder County. He remained in custody on a $10 million bond.