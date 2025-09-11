Victim advocates, mental health help available to Colorado community after Evergreen High shooting
Victim advocates and mental health professionals will be available to the Colorado community in the days after the shooting at Evergreen High School. Authorities said a male student opened fire with a handgun on Wednesday at Evergreen High School, wounding two students, before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
The mental health help will be available at the Resource Center at Bergen Meadow Elementary School on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Resource Center will also provide more information to students and parents about picking up vehicles and personal items from Evergreen High School.
Jeffco Public Schools said there will be no school on Thursday and Friday at Evergreen High School. School has been canceled on Thursday for all of the following schools in the Evergreen and Conifer areas:
Bergen Elementary School
Evergreen High School
Evergreen Middle School
Parmalee Elementary School
Wilmot Elementary School
Conifer High School
Elk Creek Elementary School
Marshdale Elementary School
West Jefferson Middle School
One student with non-life-threatening injuries was said to be no longer in the care of St. Anthony Hospital as of Wednesday evening, according to Dr. Brian Blackwood. One student remained in the hospital with critical injuries as of Thursday morning. The suspected gunman died from his injuries.
Denver Health mental health experts also shared some strategies on coping after trauma, particularly for younger individuals, and when to seek help.