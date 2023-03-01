Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver next week, focus on climate change

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver next week as part of a renewed focus on climate change. Harris is continuing the Biden administration's nationwide tour which started last year. 

Harris will be in Denver on March 6.

Colorado is the latest stop on the tour which has included visits in Arizona, California, Michigan, Minnesota and Georgia. 

It's been nearly two years since Harris has visited Colorado. 

