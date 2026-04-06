Suspect in vehicle with stolen plates struck, injured while running across interstate, Colorado police say

One person was seriously injured, and another was arrested after Colorado police say they ran across the interstate when their vehicle with stolen plates broke down.

The Castle Rock Police Department said it was alerted to the vehicle entering town around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop. The driver reportedly sped away into a dead-end neighborhood.

CRPD said the officers did not chase the vehicle, instead opting to wait for it to exit the area and use a tire-deflation device. Despite the tire damage, the vehicle escaped and entered I-25. Officers did not actively pursue the suspects, the department said.

They said the vehicle broke down on the interstate, and both people inside tried to flee on foot. One of those people was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Castle Rock Fire Department

Officers used a drone to find the second suspect, who reportedly fled into a nearby neighborhood and attempted to hide in some bushes near a home.

Northbound I-25 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Investigators discovered that both suspects had felony warrants for their arrests.