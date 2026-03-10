Vehicle crushed in crash with semi at QuikTrip in Denver metro area

A vehicle was crushed in a collision with a semi at a QuikTrip in the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon. According to crews with South Metro Fire Rescue, one person was rushed to the hospital after the crash at 2338 W. Belleview Ave. in Littleton.

A vehicle was crushed in a collision with a semi at a QuikTrip in Littleton. South Metro Fire Rescue

Investigators said the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. A second person was medically evaluated at the scene.

Technical rescue teams worked to stabilize the building.

The vehicle appeared to be crushed between the semi and the QuikTrip. South Metro Fire Rescue

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.