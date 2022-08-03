2 people vandalize multiple school buses in Brighton, police release descriptions

Police are now asking residents in the Southgate area for any possible surveillance video that may have captured the crime in progress.

It happened right before midnight on Monday.

CBS

Two males presumably jumped the parking lot fence at the public transportation department of 27J Schools on 11701 Potomac Street. Police say they released about 20 fire extinguishers and damaged the buses while trespassing. They were there for about two hours.

The vandals were described as both being male.

One was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with short hair and had on a dark T-shirt and shorts. The other was described as between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 with mid-length hair. He had on lighter shorts, a baseball hat and a lighter colored T-shirt.

Anyone with more information about the crime who might be able to help investigators is asked to call (303) 655-8740.