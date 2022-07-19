Vandal targets churches in Lakewood
Lakewood Police released a new picture of a suspect accused of vandalizing five churches since November 2021. The damage is said to be in the thousands of dollars.
Officers say the places of worship targeted are near Colfax Avenue between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard.
The churches damaged are:
- 1360 Garrison St: Self Realization Church
- 8001 W 23rd Ave: St Paul's Community Church
- 1390 Brentwood St: Lakewood United Methodist Church
- 1680 Garland St: Lakewood First Church
- 1340 Ammons St: New Life In Christ Church
The suspect is a man of unknown race.
He is pictured wearing black zip-up jackets or a black hoodie. He's also seen wearing a Bulldogs hat with a red bandana on his face. You're asked to call Lakewood Police if you recognize this suspect at 303-987-7277.
