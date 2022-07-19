Vandal targets churches in Lakewood

Lakewood Police released a new picture of a suspect accused of vandalizing five churches since November 2021. The damage is said to be in the thousands of dollars.

Officers say the places of worship targeted are near Colfax Avenue between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Lakewood Police

The churches damaged are:

1360 Garrison St: Self Realization Church

8001 W 23rd Ave: St Paul's Community Church



1390 Brentwood St: Lakewood United Methodist Church



1680 Garland St: Lakewood First Church



1340 Ammons St: New Life In Christ Church



The suspect is a man of unknown race.

Lakewood Police

He is pictured wearing black zip-up jackets or a black hoodie. He's also seen wearing a Bulldogs hat with a red bandana on his face. You're asked to call Lakewood Police if you recognize this suspect at 303-987-7277.