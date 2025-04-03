Vail Resorts to layoff 64 employees in Colorado, close human resource office in Broomfield

The Vail Corporation will lay off 64 employees in Colorado and permanently close its HR Shared Services office in Broomfield. The company submitted a letter to the State of Colorado about its intentions.

Vail Resorts Headquarters in Broomfield CBS

The HR Shared Services unit is located at 390 Interlocken Crescent in Broomfield. Vail Resorts said the closure is part of its Efficiency Transformation Plan, with the first separations scheduled for June 2.

Vail supplied the following list of job titles and the number of individuals who will be affected by the closure.

Assistant Manager: HR Shared Services- 2

Assistant: Admin - HR Shared Services- 4

Coordinator: HR Shared Services- 22

Coordinator: HR Shared Services- TA 1

Manager: TA - TAG 1

Specialist: HR Generalist- 4

Specialist: HR Quality Assurance- 3

Specialist: HR Shared Services- 5

Sr. Coordinator: Rotating Coordinator- HRSS 6

Sr. Coordinator: TAG - Internal Mobility- 8

Sr. Manager: TA Services & Programs- 1

Supervisor: HR Shared Services- 3

Supervisor: TA - TAG 1

Team Lead: HR Shared Services- 3